STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood drugs case: Special court rejects bail for 6 accused

When the matter came up for hearing on September 30, the court reserved the order on these petitions and adjourned proceedings.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

More names have cropped up during investigation into the drug racket involving celebrities from Sandalwood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for NDPS cases on Monday dismissed the bail petitions filed by six accused in the Sandalwood drugs case. Accused Prashanth Ranka, Niyas Mohammed, Vaibhav Jain alias Vaibhav Kumar and Pratheek, who have been arrested and are currently lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, had filed bail applications before the Special Court. Two accused who are absconding, Abhiswamy and Prashanth Raju G, had filed for anticipatory bail. 

When the matter came up for hearing on September 30, the court reserved the order on these petitions and adjourned proceedings. When the petitions came up for hearing on Monday, the court dismissed all six petitions. While dismissing the petitions, the court observed that granting bail to the accused at this stage would hamper the ongoing probe and that the possibility of them tampering with evidence and threatening witnesses can not be ruled out. 

Meanwhile, the bail petition filed by Benald Udenna was adjourned till Wednesday. It may be recalled that the court had rejected bail to actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Rahul Thonse in the case on September 28. The same day, the anticipatory bail plea filed by Shivaprakash, the prime accused, and Vinay Kumar, were also dismissed by the court. So far, the court has rejected bail to 11 people in the case.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood drugs case
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp