HC seeks district-wise data on medical facilities

The situation would be similar in other districts, the court said.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to provide district-wise information on the number of beds, ICUs, ventilators, etc at Covid hospitals, while hearing a batch of Covid-related PILs. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar also directed the state government to modify its order dated October 3 on inspection of Covid-19 hospitals, saying that if the expert panel were to carry out inspections based on that order, it would need over a year to visit 380 hospitals in Bengaluru Urban alone.

The situation would be similar in other districts, the court said.A large number of people are using PPE kits, the bench said, and sought a response from the government, BBMP and KSPCB on whether instructions have been issued to authorities.

