STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It will be DK Ravi’s wife from RR Nagar constituency: Siddaramaiah

 Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the alleged rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, and the subsequent incidents.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddarmaiah addresses media persons in Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the alleged rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, and the subsequent incidents. He said that Adityanath, who has 27 cases against him, should be sacked immediately. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue. “It is unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi has time to feed peacocks and tweet to US President Donald Trump, but has no time for the Hathras victim,” he charged.

With the Hathras horror finding a parallel in the Nirbhaya case, Siddaramaiah claimed that the UPA government had extended all support to the family, but the BJP government had got policemen to carry out the funeral surreptitiously, and also attack Congress leaders. Criticising the CBI raids on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother DK Suresh, he wondered why the agency had not raided the houses of BJP leaders. 

Kusuma is Cong candidate 
Siddaramaiah said that Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer DK Ravi, is the Congress candidate for RR Nagar constituency. He said the KPCC has recommended her name to the AICC, and the official announcement would be made in a couple of days. He claimed that the party would win both Sira and RR Nagar.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Ravi IAS Siddaramaiah
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp