It will be DK Ravi’s wife from RR Nagar constituency: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the alleged rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, and the subsequent incidents. He said that Adityanath, who has 27 cases against him, should be sacked immediately. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue. “It is unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi has time to feed peacocks and tweet to US President Donald Trump, but has no time for the Hathras victim,” he charged.

With the Hathras horror finding a parallel in the Nirbhaya case, Siddaramaiah claimed that the UPA government had extended all support to the family, but the BJP government had got policemen to carry out the funeral surreptitiously, and also attack Congress leaders. Criticising the CBI raids on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother DK Suresh, he wondered why the agency had not raided the houses of BJP leaders.

Kusuma is Cong candidate

Siddaramaiah said that Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer DK Ravi, is the Congress candidate for RR Nagar constituency. He said the KPCC has recommended her name to the AICC, and the official announcement would be made in a couple of days. He claimed that the party would win both Sira and RR Nagar.