Karnataka: Srinivas files nomination papers for Council Elections as Independent

Along with Srinivas, another rebel BJP candidate Dr Halanuru S Lepakshi also filed papers as an independent candidate.

Published: 07th October 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka

BJP leader D T Srinivas filing his nomination papers in Bengaluru (Photo | Express)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: BJP leader D T Srinivas on Wednesday filed nomination papers to the biennial elections to the state legislative council from the South East Graduates constituency.

After Srinivas came to know that his name was not considered even for the Sira by-election, he finally decided to file his nomination as an independent candidate at the regional commissioner's office at Bengaluru.

Srinivas, the husband of Hiriyur BJP MLA K Poornima, has been eyeing a ticket either for the South East Graduates constituency or the Sira constituency as the latter has a sizeable number of Golla community votes. 

ALSO READ: MLC elections | South-East Graduates’ constituency to see hard, four-way contest

Srinivas belongs to the backward Golla community, whereas Lepakshi comes from the Lingayat community and they may dent the BJP votes if they refrain from withdrawing the nominations.

Chowdareddy, Ramesh, Chidananda Gowda to submit papers on Thursday

Chidanand M Gowda, the BJP candidate to the South East Graduates constituency is all set to file the nomination papers for the legislative council on Thursday, which is also the last day of filing nominations.

Apart from Gowda, JD(S) nominee Chowdareddy Toopally and Congress candidate Ramesh Babu are also submitting their nominations on Thursday. 

It may be noted that Chowdareddy and Ramesh Babu had already enjoyed the power as legislative council members earlier and have got a good connection with the voters. This has made the elections to the legislative council more vibrant and strong.
 

