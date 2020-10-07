STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru: KR Hospital to add 200 beds keeping Covid situation in mind

Mysuru district is all set to add 200 beds at the government-run KR Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, a move that would benefit many, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru district is all set to add 200 beds at the government-run KR Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, a move that would benefit many, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Mysuru has over 8,200 active cases.KR Hospital has 178 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who visited the hospital on Tuesday, directed officials to expedite the process, and asked hospital authorities to consider training finaly year PG students for Covid duty.

Meanwhile, the completion of the new liquid oxygen plant on the hospital premises is delayed, affecting the increase of beds with oxygen support. Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dr C P Nanjaraj said all work of the plant except the oxygen tank and manifold remained to be carried out. “Once that is done, we can add more than 200 beds along with oxygen facility,” he said.

Sources say that the tank and manifold installation at the KR Hospital and the under-construction trauma centre, which is expected to be an additional Covid hospital for the district, are stuck due to a procurement issue since the state government has not okayed the price quoted by the vendor.

