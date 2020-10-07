Staffer assaulted during CBI raids, DKS tells seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he said CBI officials were more professional than the Enforcement Directorate, following the raids on his properties, KPCC president DK Shivakumar told Spatikapuri Mutt seer Nanjavadhoota Swami that a personal staffer of his was roughed up during the raids.

However, responding to queries by TNIE later, Shivakumar said that he was only informed about his staffer being roughed up by officials, but was yet to get more details about it. When asked if those who allegedly assaulted the staffer were officials of the CBI or Bengaluru police, Shivakumar added that he will not make public comments about the incident, lest it lead to ‘unfortunate outcomes’.

“I do not want a repeat of what happened to G Parameshwara’s staff. I am getting more details about what happened and wouldn’t want to talk about it in public,” he said. Parameshwara’s staffer Ramesh had committed suicide in 2019 following a raid on the Congress leader’s properties.

Suresh questions CBI about source of recovered Rs 57L

Earlier in the day, however, Shivakumar told the Vokkaliga seer that while CBI officials seized many of his belongings, what bothered him the most was the seizure of jewellery bought for his daughter’s wedding. The KPCC chief later told TNIE that it was “only a small piece of jewellery” and not of much importance.

The Vokkaliga seer’s visit to Shivakumar’s residence comes at a time when the party is preparing to take on the JDS and the BJP in the Sira bypolls. Nanjavadhoota Swami has considerable sway over the dominant voting community in Sira.

Speaking to the media about articles that were seized, Shivakumar reiterated that only Rs 1.77 lakh was seized from his residence. His brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh too questioned the CBI officials about the source of the Rs 57 lakh recovery that has been indicated in their press release.

“A total of Rs 6.78 lakh was seized from properties belonging to me and my brother in Kanakapura, Delhi and Bengaluru, of which Rs 1.57 lakh was from my Delhi residence, Rs 1.71 lakh from my brother’s residence and Rs 3.5 lakh from his office in Bengaluru as per the panchanama. Officials have to clarify where the rest of the Rs 50.22 lakh came from,” Suresh questioned.

Congress candidate files nomination

Praveen Peter, the Congress candidate for Legislative Council election from Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, filed his nomination on Tuesday in the presence of KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris. Praveen Peter will take on BJP’s Puttanna in the constituency. Former JDS MLC and now Congress candidate for South East Graduates’ constituency, Ramesh Babu, will file his nomination on Wednesday.