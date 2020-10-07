Sumalatha’s flashback regales NRI Kannadigas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From politician Sumalatha back to actor Sumalatha! Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, went back to her ‘light, camera, action’ days on Tuesday and regaled NRI Kannadigas for about 90 minutes with anecdotes from her celluloid days. Going down memory lane, she also reminisced about her late husband, actor and former Union minister Ambareesh, while she interacted virtually with NRI Kannadigas from 25 countries.

Talking virtually to ‘Anivaasi Bharatiya Kannadiga Sangha’, at an interactin organized by Rajiv Metri in London, Eshwar Shegunasi in Ireland and other nations on a social media platform, Sumalatha talked about her roles in some of the 220 films that she had acted in Kannada and other southern languages some of which were box-office smashers.Sumalatha was lauded by the NRIs for taking up the cause of Kannada in Parliament. She assured them that she would always back them when it came to the issue of Kannada. She expressed her gratitude to the NRI Kannada community who had always backed her.

She was also joined by her son Abhishek Ambareesh who was celebrating his birthday and the NRI community greeted him.The NRI community informed Sumalatha that they interact with distinguished Kannadigas every week and explained how they had hosted noted Kannada film personalities like Mukhyamantri Chandru, Sai Kumar, Devaraj, Vijay Raghavendra and Prajwal Devraj among others.

They said they would take up a programme in the coming days where they would invite greats like Crazystar Ravi Chandran, Umesh Banakar from the Film Chamber and other celebrities from the film world. They said they had hosted Kannada poets and achievers from the world of art and culture too. They said after the IPL concludes, they will invite achievers from the field of Sports too.