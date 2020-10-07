Transport dept to launch three contactless services soon

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state transport department is all set to launch three new contactless modes of services — the transfer of vehicle ownership, goods carriage permit and fitness certificate— wherein citizens can now obtain the permits through the Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi portal. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is likely to launch the services this week. Prior to this, citizens had to visit RTOs to obtain the above mentioned services.

However, now they upload the required documents such as driving license, Aadhaar card etc. online. Upon verification of the documents by the RTO, citizens can then take a printout of the permit which will be considered as the original document. “The aim is to remove middlemen and make the process contactless. They can pay the fee online itself,” said N Shivakumar, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety. However, for a fitness certificate, the vehicle will need to be brought to the RTO for inspection.

“During verification, the RTO officer can always check with the applicants if a document is required or not. Everything is ready from our end,” said Shivraj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Transport (e-governance & environment). He added that if a citizen wishes to sell a pre-owned vehicle, the document required is the B-Extract form available online. Citizens can get vehicle owner’s information about registered transport vehicles from any of the citizen service centres.