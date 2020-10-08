BJP will educate farmers on new Bills: MP Iranna Kadadi

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Iranna Kadadi on Wednesday alleged that the Congress is painting a wrong picture of the farm bills introduced by the Centre recently, and that the BJP will educate farmers about these pieces of legislation. Kadadi, who is also the state president of BJP Raitha Morcha, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the protests, should point out the loopholes, if any, in the bills, instead of misleading farmers.

“The Centre’s Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, and the state government’s Land Ordinance and APMC Acts are pro-farmer. These bills are aimed at empowering farmers and doubling their income in the future,’’ he added.

Congress leaders are spreading rumours that APMC mandis would be closed, but that is not true. The APMC Act was amended to get competitive prices for farmers’ produce. The Centre has already announced the minimum selling price for 22 crops and it will fulfil the promises made to farmers, he said.