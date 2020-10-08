If he wins, Jayachandra will be senior-most MLA

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The 71-year old Thimmanahalli Boraiah Jayachandra is the senior-most legislator next only to former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjuna Kharge. Jayachandra entered the Assembly in 1978, while Kharge did so earlier in 1972. When he got elected from the erstwhile Kallambella assembly constituency that was merged with Sira after delimitation of constituencies in 2008, Jayachandra was just 27 years old.

The BSc and law graduate has been facing the polls for the tenth time and has lost four times. If he wins, he will continue to hold the credit of being the senior-most member of the House. His lieutenant is his son T J Santhosh. In 2018, both him (from Sira) and his son (from Chikkanayakanahalli segment) were defeated miserably. The backward Kadugollas and Kurubas, who did not like the duo contesting, wanted to teach them a lesson. Also JDS leader B Sathyanarayana rode a sympathy wave as he was ailing and claimed it as his last term.

Despite doing some good work for the Sira assembly constituency, especially getting the Hemavathy river water from the Cauvery basin released to the Krishna basin, he lost the polls in 2004. He was again shown the door in 2018, though he had served in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. Now, with his political rival in the party and rebel Congressman K N Rajanna burying the hatchet with him and extending his support wholeheartedly and the spouse of a ZP president Latha Kalkere Ravikumar of JDS joining the Congress, Jayachandra is beaming with confidence.