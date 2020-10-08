STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

If he wins, Jayachandra will be senior-most MLA

 The 71-year old Thimmanahalli Boraiah Jayachandra is the senior-most legislator next only to former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The 71-year old Thimmanahalli Boraiah Jayachandra is the senior-most legislator next only to former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjuna Kharge. Jayachandra entered the Assembly in 1978, while Kharge did so earlier in 1972. When he got elected from the erstwhile Kallambella assembly constituency that was merged with Sira after delimitation of constituencies in 2008, Jayachandra was just 27 years old. 

The BSc and law graduate has been facing the polls for the tenth time and has lost four times. If he wins, he will continue to hold the credit of being the senior-most member of the House. His lieutenant is his son T J Santhosh. In 2018, both him (from Sira) and his son (from Chikkanayakanahalli segment) were defeated miserably. The backward Kadugollas and Kurubas, who did not like the duo contesting, wanted to teach them a lesson. Also JDS leader B Sathyanarayana rode a sympathy wave as he was ailing and claimed it as his last term. 

Despite doing some good work for the Sira assembly constituency, especially getting the Hemavathy river water from the Cauvery basin released to the Krishna basin, he lost the polls in 2004. He was again shown the door in 2018, though he had served in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. Now, with his political rival in the party and rebel Congressman K N Rajanna burying the hatchet with him and extending his support wholeheartedly and the spouse of a ZP president Latha Kalkere Ravikumar of JDS joining the Congress, Jayachandra is beaming with confidence.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp