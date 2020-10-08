Sira bypoll: JDS' Ammajamma, a reluctant runner, seeks sympathy vote

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: “JDS leaders are fielding me as a contestant with the promise that they will put in a collective effort. I appeal to the people to vote for me, as the JDS that held the Sira seat deserves to have another MLA from the party for another three years,” said Ammajamma, the JDS candidate for the Sira by-poll. A political greenhorn, she was reluctant to contest the poll as she wanted the party to give the ticket to her son B S Sathyapraksh, who has some political experience and was the former president of Sira Taluk Panchayat.

The 60-year-old Class 7 pass, has campaigned for her husband and former minister late B Sathyanarayana earlier. During the 2018 Assembly polls, she and Sathyaprakash campaigned aggressively as Sathyanarayana was ailing. Hailing from the dominant Kunchitiga community she had also campaigned when her daughter Sathyakala contested the Chikkanahalli zilla panchayat polls in 2015.

Now, when the party is banking on the sympathy wave in her favour after her husband’s death, the BJP is likely to field another Kunchitiga youth leader Dr Rajesh Gowda, who also has a strong political background as his father C P Mudalagiriappa was a two-time Chithradurga Lok Sabha member.

In fact, Rajesh and his father had worked for JDS in the 2018 polls to defeat Congress party candidate T B Jayachandra. Then, all forces had polarised in favour of Sathyanarayana, but now, Ammajamma does not enjoy such support. Moreover, spouses of two JDS ZP members quit the party and have joined the BJP and Congress.