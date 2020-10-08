STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under public pressure, Karnataka govt slashes fine for not wearing mask

However, this decision has not gone down well with the BBMP and health department officials, who said that the idea of imposing a hefty penalty is that it acts as a deterrent.

BBMP Marshals collect fine from people for violating Covid-19 guidelines at Ulsoor in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Covid-19 cases continue to surge, and with less than two weeks to go for the Dasara holiday season, the State Government on Wednesday issued orders scaling back the penalty amount for not wearing masks from Rs 1,000 to Rs 250 in urban areas, and from Rs 500 to Rs 100 in rural areas, with immediate effect. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed to TNIE, “This has been done based on public feedback. Many people are saying that they cannot pay such heavy fines.”

However, this decision has not gone down well with the BBMP and health department officials, who said that the idea of imposing a hefty penalty is that it acts as a deterrent. “With the rising cases of people not wearing a mask and readily forking out Rs 100 as fine, the revision was proposed. The hefty penalty of Rs 1,000 was bringing in a sense of fear. We had in fact suggested that it be made Rs 2,000 or initiating some other punitive action along with the Rs 1,000 fine. This downward revision will only make matters worse,” a senior health department official said, seeking anonymity. 

This is for the second time that the government has slashed penalty for not wearing masks after coming under public pressure. In May, it had revised downward the penalty from Rs 1,000 to Rs 100. This was after it had ordered that first-time offenders will pay Rs 1,000 and a second offence will entail Rs 2,000 fine.  

‘K’taka should have learnt from Kerala’

A senior BBMP official, in charge of Covid-19 management, said, “Karnataka should have learnt from Kerala’s mistake, where cases shot up soon after Onam celebrations. We had earlier adopted best practices from Kerala on aggressive testing. Their mistake should have been taken as a learning experience. With this, managing people in crowded places will only become difficult.”

However, Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and member of the Covid-19 expert committee, said, “The government has drawn a thin line and is sending the message that it can revise the rates at any given time, if the rules are not adhered to.”  

Dr Manish Mattoo, zonal director, Fortis Hospital, said: “The penalty for not complying with norms, including wearing of mask, is Rs 500 in all our Bengaluru hospitals. The revision by the government is done because there is a lot of backlash, but the amount fixed now will still be a deterrent.”

