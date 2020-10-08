STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will have memorial for Suresh Angadi set up in New Delhi: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday visited the family of late Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to pay his condolences.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday visited the family of late Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to pay his condolences. He offered floral tributes to the late minister at his residence on Sampige Road in Visveswaraya Nagar.He recalled Angadi’s simplicity and working style, and grew emotional while consoling Angadi’s mother Somawwa. 

Asking her to remain strong, he said the pain of losing a son, husband and father all of a sudden cannot be avoided. He also remembered the last telephonic conversation with Angadi when he was in hospital.Yediyurappa told the family that he has instructed officials in New Delhi to construct a memorial for the late minister. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is also related to the Angadi family, said, “Suresh Angadi, after becoming minister of state, started many pending railway projects in the state. He was very active and desired to complete all pending projects of Karnataka during his term.”

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and district charge minister Ramesh Jarkiholi remembered their late friend Suresh Angadi. Angadi’s wife Mangala, daughters Shraddha, Sphoorthi and others were present, along with MLA Anil Benake, former MLA Sanjay Patil and Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Suresh Angadi
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp