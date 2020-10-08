Will have memorial for Suresh Angadi set up in New Delhi: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday visited the family of late Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to pay his condolences. He offered floral tributes to the late minister at his residence on Sampige Road in Visveswaraya Nagar.He recalled Angadi’s simplicity and working style, and grew emotional while consoling Angadi’s mother Somawwa.

Asking her to remain strong, he said the pain of losing a son, husband and father all of a sudden cannot be avoided. He also remembered the last telephonic conversation with Angadi when he was in hospital.Yediyurappa told the family that he has instructed officials in New Delhi to construct a memorial for the late minister. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is also related to the Angadi family, said, “Suresh Angadi, after becoming minister of state, started many pending railway projects in the state. He was very active and desired to complete all pending projects of Karnataka during his term.”

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and district charge minister Ramesh Jarkiholi remembered their late friend Suresh Angadi. Angadi’s wife Mangala, daughters Shraddha, Sphoorthi and others were present, along with MLA Anil Benake, former MLA Sanjay Patil and Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath.