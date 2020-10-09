STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP PC Mohan's daughter to wed ex-Congress MLA RV Devaraj's son

Mohan was a BJP member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing Chickpet constituency from 1999 to 2008.

BJP MP PC Mohan's daughter Rithika will marry former Congress MLA RV Devaraj's son Yuvaraj in January

BJP MP PC Mohan’s daughter Rithika will marry former Congress MLA RV Devaraj’s son Yuvaraj in January

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Individual affiliations are only on the political turf. On the domestic front, none of that matters. Bengaluru Central BJP MP PC Mohan’s daughter Rithika is all set to marry former Congress MLA RV Devaraj’s son Yuvaraj. The wedding will be in January next.Speaking to TNIE, Devaraj said both families have known each other for the last 30 years. “We stayed close by. We are from the same caste and I am happy to take our relationship forward,” he said. “Professional and personal relations are different,” he chuckled.  

Mohan was a BJP member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing Chickpet constituency from 1999 to 2008. Devaraj was Congress MLA twice from Chamarajpet and later from Chickpet in 2013. His son RD Yuvaraj was a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Congress councillor in the previous term. When he won the BBMP election from Sampangiram Nagar ward in 2015, he was one of the youngest councillors at 25 years of age.

This is not the first time that political opponents have become relatives through marriage. Senior BJP leader and former CM SM Krishna’s grandson and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar’s daughter got engaged a few months ago.

Prior to this former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, who is Congress MLA M Krishnappa’s niece. Anchal, granddaughter of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the Congress leader, is married to Prashanth, son of BJP leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar. Shettar’s other son is married to late Suresh Angadi’s daughter. 

