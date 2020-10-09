STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID begins probe into man’s death in custody

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday launched the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Marulasiddappa from Vittalapura village, which comes under the Mayakonda police station limits. CID DySP Girish and his team have visited Mayakonda village, SP Hanumantharaya informed. It can be recalled that the wife of Marulasiddappa had on October 3 lodged a complaint, stating that her husband had gone missing. She requested the police to trace him.

Accordingly, the police on Monday managed to trace Marulasiddappa at Hucchavvanahalli village and took him to the police station in the night. However, in the morning, he was found dead under mysterious circumstances, and his body was lying near the railway gate at Mayakonda.Following protests from the public, the district police took the issue seriously and began the investigation, which was led by DySP Narasimha Tamradwaja.

Meanwhile, four police personnel -- PSI Prakash, Head Constable Nagaraj and Constables Sher Ali and Rangaswamy have been suspended. The four were arrested and produced before the court which sent them to 14-days judicial custody. Investigators also collected evidence from the scene and handed it over to the CID officials.

