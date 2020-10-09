Give Nandi Hills, Kemmangundi to tourism dept: Ravi  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister CT Ravi, at a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Thursday asked the government to hand over Kemmangundi and Nandi Hills to the tourism department from the horticulture department, for development and promotion. The meeting was held to take stock of the sector and chalk out the plan ahead. Ravi asked the government to clear encroachments on KSTDC land in KGA in Challaghatta, and also proposed that Badami be improved by clearing unauthorised vendors from government land, and rehabilitating them by introducing buggies for tourists.

Ravi said that improvement work will be taken up on two famous waterfalls of Gaganachukki and Barachukki, and at Srirangapatna.

He said he would go to New Delhi to discuss restoration of Hampi with the Archaeological Survey of India.He also suggested that KAS officers be given additional responsibility of promoting the districts which have tourism potential.

Additional chief secretary P Ravi Kumar told the CM that Karnataka Power Corporation Limited will take up developmental work at Jog Falls at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

He said the Comprehensive Development Plan will be ready within a week and be submitted to the government for finalisation. It is proposed to improve tourism amenities like ropeway, amphitheatre and children’s park near the waterfalls.