Karnataka court directs police to file case against Kangana Ranaut over tweet on farmers' protest

By IANS

TUMAKURU: A court in Karnataka's Tumkuru on Friday directed the state police to register an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on her recent tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the farm laws.

Based on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the court of the judicial magistrate first class directed the Inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the actress. The court said the complainant had filed an application under Section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. "The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," it added.

The actress had, on September 21, tweeted from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists..."