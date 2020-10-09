STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Man accused of killing BJP leader shot dead by assailants

Sampath, who was inside the vehicle came out of it and ran into a neighbour’s house.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Police question neighbours after Sampath’s murder in Sullia

Police question neighbours after Sampath’s murder in Sullia I Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 40-year-old man who was an accused in the murder of local BJP leader Balachandra Kalagi, was shot dead near his house by a group of four assailants in Kasba village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, on Thursday. A statement from the district police said the victim Sampath Kumar was about to leave his house in a car at 7.15 am when the assailants attacked him. They first damaged his car with lethal weapons. 

Sampath, who was inside the vehicle came out of it and ran into a neighbour’s house. The attackers who followed Sampath into the house, allegedly attacked him again with lethal weapons before opening fire, killing him on the spot.Thimmappa, a neighbour who came to Sampath’s rescue was also attacked with lethal weapons.

The assailants reportedly fled the scene after seeing locals rushing to the spot on hearing gunshots. Police officials suspect the crime to be an act of revenge. The assailants reportedly left a gun at the crime spot before fleeing. Sullia police have launched a manhunt for the criminals.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp