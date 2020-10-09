Man accused of killing BJP leader shot dead by assailants

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 40-year-old man who was an accused in the murder of local BJP leader Balachandra Kalagi, was shot dead near his house by a group of four assailants in Kasba village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, on Thursday. A statement from the district police said the victim Sampath Kumar was about to leave his house in a car at 7.15 am when the assailants attacked him. They first damaged his car with lethal weapons.

Sampath, who was inside the vehicle came out of it and ran into a neighbour’s house. The attackers who followed Sampath into the house, allegedly attacked him again with lethal weapons before opening fire, killing him on the spot.Thimmappa, a neighbour who came to Sampath’s rescue was also attacked with lethal weapons.

The assailants reportedly fled the scene after seeing locals rushing to the spot on hearing gunshots. Police officials suspect the crime to be an act of revenge. The assailants reportedly left a gun at the crime spot before fleeing. Sullia police have launched a manhunt for the criminals.