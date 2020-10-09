STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reopen schools, make 2020-21 exam-free year: Karnataka child rights Panel

If schools are not opened, there is a chance of children falling prey to child labour, trafficking, and child marriage, the commission said.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

students, girl student,uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is not ready to open schools despite the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines.

However, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suggested reopening of schools as it feels children have a greater resistance to Covid-19. 

It has urged the government to take the right decision in this regard.

The commission also recommended that 2020-21 be scheduled as an exam-free year. It has formed guidelines and sent them to the principal secretary of education.

The state government needs to ensure a fear-free environment, it said.

If schools are not opened, there is a chance of children falling prey to child labour, trafficking, and child marriage, the commission said.

The commission, that has the onus of implementing the Right To Education act, recommended a number of preparatory measures for schools. 

It said that primary schools with fewer than 30 students can reopen, with half day classes for 15 days, while those with more number of students must start classes in a phased manner.

Apart from suggesting that schools have basic facilities to follow sanitation measures, the commission has recommended spreading awareness about the spread of the disease to parents.

Children over the age of 11 should be made to wear a mask mandatorily and teachers should be tested for the virus before joining duty and should be implementers of social distancing in schools, it said.

It has also recommended that schools appoint a member of the staff to boost the morale of children, who, due to the pandemic, have lost months of classes.

A separate SOP has to be made for primary and secondary education, the commission suggested.

Cabinet will decide, says Gopalaiah

HASSAN: The decision on reopening of schools in Karnataka will be taken at a cabinet meeting, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K Gopalaiah said here on Thursday.

He told reporters that the government will take an appropriate decision in the interest of students, parents and educational institutions soon.

Gopalaiah said the government will discuss the matter with educational experts and intellectuals.

“It will study the pros and cons before taking a decision, and would not come under any pressure by private school managements,” the minister added.  

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
schools COVID 19 Karnataka Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Unlock 5.0
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp