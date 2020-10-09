Reopen schools, make 2020-21 exam-free year: Karnataka child rights Panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is not ready to open schools despite the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines.

However, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suggested reopening of schools as it feels children have a greater resistance to Covid-19.

It has urged the government to take the right decision in this regard.

The commission also recommended that 2020-21 be scheduled as an exam-free year. It has formed guidelines and sent them to the principal secretary of education.

The state government needs to ensure a fear-free environment, it said.

If schools are not opened, there is a chance of children falling prey to child labour, trafficking, and child marriage, the commission said.

The commission, that has the onus of implementing the Right To Education act, recommended a number of preparatory measures for schools.

It said that primary schools with fewer than 30 students can reopen, with half day classes for 15 days, while those with more number of students must start classes in a phased manner.

Apart from suggesting that schools have basic facilities to follow sanitation measures, the commission has recommended spreading awareness about the spread of the disease to parents.

Children over the age of 11 should be made to wear a mask mandatorily and teachers should be tested for the virus before joining duty and should be implementers of social distancing in schools, it said.

It has also recommended that schools appoint a member of the staff to boost the morale of children, who, due to the pandemic, have lost months of classes.

A separate SOP has to be made for primary and secondary education, the commission suggested.

Cabinet will decide, says Gopalaiah

HASSAN: The decision on reopening of schools in Karnataka will be taken at a cabinet meeting, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K Gopalaiah said here on Thursday.

He told reporters that the government will take an appropriate decision in the interest of students, parents and educational institutions soon.

Gopalaiah said the government will discuss the matter with educational experts and intellectuals.

“It will study the pros and cons before taking a decision, and would not come under any pressure by private school managements,” the minister added.