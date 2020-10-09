STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not talk to Opposition on farm Bills: Sadananda Gowda

He said that the Centre has reserved Rs 1 lakh crore for the agriculture sector.

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo| EPS)

MYSURU: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertiliser DV Sadananda Gowda said that the government is open to talking with farmers and will not hesitate in considering valid suggestions that will benefit the community. However, he clarified that they will not listen, or talk to those opposing the reforms in the agriculture sector for political gains.Terming the farm Bill and amendment to the APMC Act as historic and that will liberate farmers, he said that the opposition parties are misleading the farming community. He also termed the recent protests in Karnataka and New Delhi by “so-called farmer organisations” as politically motivated.

He claimed, “The government has held talks with farmer bodies, experts, scientists and Niti Aayog before implementing the farm Bill. Congress has started targeting the government without any reason for ulterior motives.

”He said that it is unfortunate that the Congress Chief Minister from Punjab and the previous Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Madhya Pradesh had also given their consent to the Bills.  “Congress leader Kapila Sibal, when he was the Union Minister, had moved the amendment to AMPC act. This double standard by the Congress has exposed its hollow commitment for the welfare and development of the farming community,” he said.

Rubbishing apprehension that the government may withdraw minimum support price for crops and corporates may take away land from farmers, he said that the farmers have nothing to worry about. “We got areca moved from Karnataka via Mangaluru to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh that helped farmers get Rs 60 more per kg,” he said.He said that the Centre has reserved Rs 1 lakh crore for the agriculture sector.

Raids will not dent Vokkaliga support: DVS
Mysuru: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that the CBI raids will not have any impact on the bypolls. He said that the BJP government came to power to fight against corruption and added that there has not been a single corruption charge against the party in the last six years. Asked whether the raids will cut into Vokkaliga vote share, he dismissed such a possibility.

