Congress leaders to meet farmers in Mandya on Saturday

Congress leaders will converge in Mandya on Saturday to take part in a farmers’ meeting to highlight the party’s nationwide resistance to farm Bills.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders will converge in Mandya on Saturday to take part in a farmers’ meeting to highlight the party’s nationwide resistance to farm Bills.KPCC president DK Shivakumar told the media on Friday that a signature campaign against the Bills will be launched at the meet. While opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah will drive to Mandya, Shivakumar, along with AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, will fly there.

Farmers leaders Kodihalli Chandrashekar, Dr Prakash Kammardi, Sunanda Jayaram, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and Kuruburu Shanthkumar among others have been invited, Congress sources said.
Senior Congress leaders, barring those who were down with Covid, are likely to take part in the programme. Mallikarjun Kharge and others too are expected to attend. Former Minister T B Jayachandra, who is busy with the bypoll in Sira, may give the meet a miss.

More from Karnataka.
Comments

