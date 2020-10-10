STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs case: HC shocked over police failing to file chargesheet 

According to advocate K Abhishek, their counsel, Kempegowda Nagar police should have  filed the chargesheet within the statutory period of 180 days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has expressed shock over the city police for not filing a chargesheet even after getting a three-month extension in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Justice Cunha said, “It is shocking that even after the expiry of the extended period of 90 days, neither a chargesheet has been filed nor the accused produced before the court. As a result, even the custody of the petitioners after the expiry of the extended period has rendered it illegal.”

Observing that the right of the accused has been frustrated by the special court by extending time mechanically, the HC said there is no other alternative than to direct the release of  the petitioners on default bail. Sayeed Majid Ahmed and Ramesh Kumar were arrested on December 28, 2019, for being allegedly in possession ecstasy pills, MDMA crystal, and brown sugar.

According to advocate K Abhishek, their counsel, Kempegowda Nagar police should have  filed the chargesheet within the statutory period of 180 days. However, the investigation officer had filed an application seeking extension of another six months. Partly allowing the application on June 1, 2020, the Special Judge passed the order granting another 90 days.

Plaint against Sr Civil Judge quashed
Judicial officers will not be in a position to discharge their duties without fear if they are prosecuted before criminal courts for acts done or words spoken while discharging judicial duty, notwithstanding the protection granted by Section 3(1) of the Judges (Protection) Act, 1985, the Karnataka High Court said.  A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi made the observation, quashing a private complaint filed against Senior Civil Judge Vijay Kumar S Jatla of Kalaburagi.  The complainant, C M Manjunath, alleged that Justice Jatla misused his official position by sending him to judicial custody over a dispute at the instance of other accused.

More from Karnataka.
