Karnataka records over 78K Covid cases in 9 days

Munish Moudgil, in charge of State War Room, said deaths increase as people delay tests.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid testing, Sample collection

Medics after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-positive cases in the state were a tad below the 11,000-mark at 10,913 as of Thursday night, with Bengaluru registering 5,000-plus cases for the fourth straight day. Over the last nine days, from October 1-8, the state has had a whopping 78,432 positive patients.The state has been conducting over one lakh tests every day and on Thursday, the tally was 1,09,980 tests. In all, 114 deaths were reported taking the toll to 9,789.  

Munish Moudgil, in charge of State War Room, said deaths increase as people delay tests. “Testing saves lives as it helps in identifying positive patients early and enable medical treatment. Most deaths happen due to delay in testing and taking treatment. If tested and found early, Covid is easy to handle in almost all cases. It’s the delay in detection and treatment which makes it deadly. Any action by anyone that leads to lesser cooperation from citizens causes damage to citizens and leads to more loss of lives,” he said.

