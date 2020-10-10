STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural govt colleges to get internet

A first in country, higher education dept working on learning management system

Published: 10th October 2020

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With online education not reaching all students in the state, the Department of Higher Education is working on a platform — Learning management system — to help these students.

“Of the 430 government colleges in the state, only 75 are in the city. Rest of the government first-grade colleges, including residential ones, are located in the rural areas,” said Manjunath M of the Degree College Lecturers’ Association.The new system will ensure that in addition to PPT, study material and videos for regular classes, students will be assessed regularly with Multiple Choice Questions which will be an added feature, a department official said. 

To allow students who do not have internet access to use the facility, the department is set to install internet capabilities in government colleges, a top official said.  The entire course on the platform can be downloaded for later use offline, he added.Faculty members have tried to keep the students engaged with classes uploaded on Youtube, and substitute lecture notes on messaging platforms such as Whatsapp and Telegram. It covered nearly 85 percent of the students, said director of higher education Pradeep P. This is more than the 70 percent reach that only online classes had earlier, he said.

However now, as the state is allowed to reopen institutes, the department is looking at an alternative whereby students can use the college facilities to avail its digital learning platform. The Learning Management System, a first of its kind in the country, will ensure the entire teaching-learning process is captured digitally, Pradeep told The New Indian Express.It will also accommodate teaching-learning corrective assessment with the help of analytics at various levels, he added.The department is also working on installing internet capabilities in government colleges across the state.

