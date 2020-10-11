Big increase in janaushadhi centre sales, says DVS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), that provides medicines at affordable prices, has helped people in Karnataka save around Rs 500 crore a year. Speaking after reviewing the PMBJP initiative in the state, the minister said that as compared to last year, there has been a 73% increase in sales at the 705 janaushadhi centres in the state.

A Rs 125 crore sales target has been set for Karnataka for the year and in the past six months the centres have made Rs 65 crore. As compared to private medical shops, medicines cost much lesser at these centres. In a year, medicines worth Rs 125 crore are sold at these centres and if the same medicines are purchased by people in private shops, they would have spent around Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore, the minister said.

The minister also reviewed the functioning of Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) that comes under his ministry. The company has been given a Rs 500 crore sales target for the year and in the first two quarters, it has touched the Rs 275 crore mark.