STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress criticises farm bills, sets tone for campaign

A farmers rally by the Congress against the farm bills on Saturday set the tone for the bypolls with many leaders attacking the BJP leadership at the Centre and the State.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders including, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, and Opposition leader Siddaramiah, during ‘Raitha Dhwani’ in Mandya on Saturday

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MANDYA: A farmers rally by the Congress against the farm bills on Saturday set the tone for the bypolls with many leaders attacking the BJP leadership at the Centre and the State. The Congress leaders assured the gathering that they would repeal the bills if voted to power. Knowing that the two constituencies — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira — going to the polls and Mandya region have a significant Vokkaliga population which is traditionally dependent on agriculture, the Congress alleged that the Centre wanted to destroy the agriculture sector to help their capitalist friends. Both the Karnataka government and the Centre wanted to destroy the agro economy of this country and bring the farmers to streets, charged AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“The Congress has stopped the NDA government’s designs to weaken farmers’ rights on compensation for land- losers introduced by the previous UPA government,” he said. He feared that the small and marginal farmers would be the worst affected if APMCs were closed as they would have no choice but to sell their produce to the corporates.

The minimum support price will come to an end once the APMCs are closed, he alleged. Former CM and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said, “Congress will definitely come back to power both at the Centre and states and will repeal the farm bills, restore the Land Reforms Act and make necessary amendments to the APMC Act.” Stating that the states are not subordinate to the Centre, he accused Prime Minister Modi of bulldozing his agenda in the guise of cooperative federalism.

He accused the BJP government in the state of being involved in multicrore corruption to bring amendment to the Land Reforms Act and benefit housing societies. He said the government which may again table the AMPC Act and the Land Reforms bills in the Council to get them passed through voice vote should know that it cannot win the voice of the public.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the Congress has roped in farmers organisations and others to restore the self-respect of the farming community that has fed the country, protected land and contributed to the economy. Farmer leader Vasu, former ministers S R Patil, Krishne Byregowda and Chaluvarayaswamy hit out at the BJP and its policies.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm bills Congress
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp