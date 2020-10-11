DKS: People unhappy, they have to show it

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

For the first time, Congress is facing elections under your leadership as KPCC chief. How important are these bypolls?

It is not only my leadership; I believe in collective leadership. All of us have to work together and send the message that what this government is doing is not correct.

What are the issues the Congress will take up in the elections?

The image of the state has taken a severe beating. The government has failed on all fronts -- handling the Covid situation, flood relief and economy. There is a huge job loss and unemployment problem, the economy has collapsed, everyone is in fear, no one is happy, and people have got no help. Life is in danger, and so is business. Children are not safe and are worried about their future, and parents are worried about their children’s future. People have to think about all these issues.

These election results will not make any difference in terms of numbers for the government or Opposition...

It is not a question of numbers, people have to show that they are not happy. If they are happy, it’s okay, if not they have to show it.

In RR Nagar, the party fielded a candidate without any political experience against the BJP and JDS. Do you think the strategy will work?

Yes, it will definitely work. We have to give opportunities to the younger generation and new people. Youth is the future of this country, and we have to give them an opportunity.

BJP is going all guns blazing in Sira by deploying a big team, including two deputy chief ministers. What are the prospects of the Congress in a three-cornered fight? I am fully confident of winning both Sira and RR Nagar. How many days will they take to announce the party candidates? The delay in announcing candidates shows they are in troubled waters. We will win both seats.

Will the CBI raids on your properties be an issue in these elections?

I don’t want to take up the CBI raids issue in the elections, and I will not. Let the people decide. I know I haven’t done anything wrong and will face it. I will talk about problems faced by the people.