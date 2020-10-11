STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In Sira, BJP and Congress battle-ready, JDS lags

While the ruling BJP has been airdropping a galaxy of leaders into Sira, the Congress is set to launch a war room to go into the bypoll, guns blazing.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

T B Jayachandra campaigns at Yaliyuru in Sira constituency on Wednesday after he was chosen the Congress candidate

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: While the ruling BJP has been airdropping a galaxy of leaders into Sira, the Congress is set to launch a war room to go into the bypoll, guns blazing. It is the JDS which is the laggard of the race, with its nominee, Ammajamma, hospitalised due to Covid-19. The Congress, with former minister T B Jayachandra as the candidate, has appointed 51 observers from the KPCC and a 14-member team to the camp office cum war room, which will be operational in Sira town from October 14.

The next day, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah are set to storm Sira, and will accompany Jayachandra when he files his nomination papers. In the meantime, Jayachandra is taking his campaign to the rural areas. BJP’s probable nominee Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, who joined the party recently with some local leaders, is campaigning on his own and enrolling workers from other parties, especially the JDS.

Since Ammajamma, wife of former minister late B Sathyanarayana, is in hospital, her son B S Sathyaprakash is trying to organise party workers on his own, but is unable to stop them from migrating to the BJP and Congress. Some leaders, including Jayachandra, were skeptical about Ammajamma’s candidature as the JDS is likely to change its decision at the last minute. “The JDS is known for waging short-term war and winning it,” remarked a JDS leader.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sira bypoll Congress JDS BJP
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp