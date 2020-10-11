STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New farm policy won’t abolish APMCs, says Karandlaje

Farmers take the extreme step of ending their lives as they get poor price quote for their produce.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje speaks to reporters in Udupi on Saturday

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Stating that the farm reform bills are in favour of farmers, Udupi- Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, while speaking to reporters in Udupi on Saturday said, contrary to what’s being alleged by opposition parties, Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) will not be abolished through the new farm bills.

“Farmers will have the choice to sell their produce for a competitive price in the open market. This will help small farmers who possess less than an acre of farmland, as contract farming has now been provided with the legal protection.

Farmers take the extreme step of ending their lives as they get poor price quote for their produce. However, now, these bills will help them,” she added. Karandlaje said when farmers had an obligation of supplying their produce to APMCs, they were not getting the right price. “The Essential Commodities Act 1995 that controlled the supply of certain commodities like cereals, pulses, oil seeds, onion, and potatoes, used to make excessive regulatory interference on farmers’ right to sell the produce in the open market.

The new Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 removed the above commodities from the list of essential commodities. When there are no proper facilities like warehouses, cold storage facilities in the APMCs across the country, it had just turned into an arrangement to nurture the interest of middlemen, not farmers.

This also led to many farmers to abandon their farm land and migrate to cities in search of daily wage works. The Modi government has decided to safeguard the interest of farmers and hence the bills were passed,’’ she added. While speaking on the protests by the farmers’ associations against the bills, the MP said they were either misguided or did not read the bills properly.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMC Farm Acts Shobha Karandlaje
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp