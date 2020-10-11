PFA to crack down on illegal breeders due to the high rates of animal abuse

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: People For Animals, an NGO in Mysuru is cracking down on illegal breeders due to high rates of animal abuse that takes place in this trade.

Most people prefer to take care of dog breeds such as Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies and Saint Bernards which are built physically, to adapt to environments where temperatures do not cross 100 degrees C.

The dogs are brought to warmer tropical climates and made to suffer. These dogs die early deaths due to heat exhaustion. Animal lovers say by banning the trade of these dogs the infliction of cruelty on animals can be prevented.

PFA team members said that dogs are forced to breed consecutively through their heat cycles without a pause which leads to them developing uterine and ovarian tumours.

Once the breeders realise that they cannot profit off a dog, they abandon it in the streets. PFA has rescued more than 100 pedigree breed dogs this year alone after being abandoned by its breeders and owners. The dogs are taken care of by Woof Wagon Pet Resort for rehabilitation.

Savitha Nagbhushan, the managing trustee of PFA Mysore, said, “Dog breeding results in more animals being thrown on the streets. Illegal breeding should be completely stopped. Indian stray dogs are no less than these pedigree breeds that people buy. Some of the breeders' house dogs in an unhygienic manner. In fact, the Indian Pariah dogs are more sturdy and resistant to infections and are extremely clever. When a puppy from the street is adopted, this will help the society as there will be fewer dogs on the street and a dog will get a good life. So please adopt, don’t shop".

C Seemanthini, managing partner, The woof wagon Pet Resort, said, " We urge people to adopt dogs rather than buying them so as to not support such cruel practices. Breed dogs are kept in prison and abused.”



According to the General Regulations related to Dog Breeding in India, it is mandatory for the dog breeders to register themselves with the State Animal Welfare Board of their respective states. Several breeders do not have this registration and they operate illegally. According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, unnecessary mutilation of ears is banned and yet two Dobermans found with an illegal breeder had their ears cropped and tails docked.

Recent Incident

PFA raided an illegal backyard dog breeder at Udbur, Kalalvadi, Mysuru on October 3 with the help of an Animal Welfare Office, and the local police. PFA Team rescued six dogs and the dogs are currently recuperating under surveillance by the vets and staff of the Woof Wagon Pet Resort for rehabilitation. Various pedigree breeds such as Huskies, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Retrievers and Labradors were found housed in metal cages with no space for them to move about comfortably, were rescued from despicable conditions.