STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress to continue with digital outreach strategy

Shivakumar also gave away B forms to T B Jayachandra and H Kusuma, the party candidates for Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituencies, respectively. 

Published: 12th October 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress candidates TB Jayachandra and H Kusuma

Congress candidates TB Jayachandra and H Kusuma. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Keen on winning both seats that will go for the bypolls on November 3, the Karnataka Congress has decided to appoint one legislator and organisational senior to each ward and panchayat as in-charges. 

In a meeting of senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, to plan poll strategies on Sunday, it was decided that social media and digital addresses will be utilised optimally during campaigning amid the Covid pandemic.

“Legislators and senior leaders will be made in charge of each ward and every panchayat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Grassroots-  and block-level workers will be given specific responsibility in every booth,” said Shivakumar. 

Shivakumar also gave away B forms to T B Jayachandra and H Kusuma, the party candidates for Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituencies, respectively.  Taking off from Shivakumar’s oath-taking ceremony as state Congress chief that saw huge digital reach, the party intends to use a similar strategy in its campaign.

With restrictions in place for public meetings and gatherings, the party is keen on engaging voters via online platforms, large-screen setups at panchayat and ward levels, mass messaging services apart from social media campaign.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp