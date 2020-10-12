Congress to continue with digital outreach strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keen on winning both seats that will go for the bypolls on November 3, the Karnataka Congress has decided to appoint one legislator and organisational senior to each ward and panchayat as in-charges.

In a meeting of senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, to plan poll strategies on Sunday, it was decided that social media and digital addresses will be utilised optimally during campaigning amid the Covid pandemic.

“Legislators and senior leaders will be made in charge of each ward and every panchayat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Grassroots- and block-level workers will be given specific responsibility in every booth,” said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar also gave away B forms to T B Jayachandra and H Kusuma, the party candidates for Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituencies, respectively. Taking off from Shivakumar’s oath-taking ceremony as state Congress chief that saw huge digital reach, the party intends to use a similar strategy in its campaign.

With restrictions in place for public meetings and gatherings, the party is keen on engaging voters via online platforms, large-screen setups at panchayat and ward levels, mass messaging services apart from social media campaign.