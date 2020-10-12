STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT Dharwad students develop app to detect fake news  

In the present digital era, fake news reaches people before even the real news does. It is very difficult to identify the credibility of information being circulated.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the present digital era, fake news reaches people before even the real news does. It is very difficult to identify the credibility of information being circulated. To identify whether the news floating around is fake or real, students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad have developed a mobile application.

The application students can be installed on a mobile phone, and the user can upload the news they receive on social media groups. Within a few seconds, the application will show whether the news is fake or real. Also, if it turns out to be fake, the app gives information about the right news. It has become difficult for people to identify the credibility of news they get on social media. Without quoting sources, some miscreants are engaged in circulating fake news.

IIT Dharwad student Aman Singal and his friends then decided to develop an applications that differentiates real from fake. Lauding the app as a “wonderful innovation”, Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “Students from IIT Dharwad have designed a mobile app that detects fake news.

The app will be launched in two months and will help curtail the spread of wrong information.” In its statement, IIT Dharwad said that even though the students have been away due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, “it is heartening to see that a team of our students continued their work on developing a fake news alert application.” “The application is under development and the final product will be formally launched in the days to come. We congratulate the team on taking up the constructive work and are committed to supporting all research and development, and innovation attempts,” it added.

