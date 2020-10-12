STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka records its highest recovery, lowest mortality rate

Published: 12th October 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Health staffers at a fever clinic take down details of people for testing in Bengaluru

Health staffers at a fever clinic take down details of people for testing in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka, on Sunday, recorded its lowest mortality rate and also its highest recovery rate so far since the pandemic broke out. According to the data released by the state Covid war room, the state recorded a mortality rate of 1.40 per cent, which fell from 2.08 per cent on July 20, while recording a recovery rate of 81.66 per cent, way higher than its lowest of 35.29 per cent recorded on the same day in July.

The recovery rate increased due to a high number of discharges on Sunday (10,107), bringing the the total number of discharges to 5,80,054. The state, at present, stands at the fourth position in terms of recovery rate after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. However, the number of patients admitted to ICUs went up to 904 from 853 on Saturday — higher than 770, recorded a month ago.

The state recorded 9,523 new Covid-19 positive cases in a single day as reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 7,10,309, after crossing the seven-lakh mark on Saturday.  While the single-day positivity rate of Karnataka is 9.53 per cent, the general positivity rate in the state is 11.93 per cent, lower than the 12.54 per cent recorded on September 27, which was the highest positivity rate recorded in the state. Ever since that day, the positivity rate has been consistently on the decline, indicating that there are decreasing numbers of people testing positive per 100 people tested.

Bagalkot  dist tops recovery chart 
Even as the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state is far from abating anytime soon, Bagalkot may have reason to cheer. The district recorded a recovery rate of 93.6 per cent as on Sunday, which is the highest reported by any district since the outbreak of the virus in Karnataka. Interestingly, five districts in North Karnataka – Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar, Raichur and Gadag — have witnessed a recovery rate upwards of 90 per cent. 

