STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HDK hopeful of JDS winning RR Nagar, Sira bypolls

 Considering that the JDS drew a blank in all the 15 byelections last year, party loyalists are now worried about the RR Nagar and Sira polls. 

Published: 13th October 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering that the JDS drew a blank in all the 15 byelections last year, party loyalists are now worried about the RR Nagar and Sira polls. Their concerns are due to the fact their Sira candidate Ammajamma, wife of late MLA B Sathyanarayana, being hospitalised with Covid-19 and the party not naming a candidate yet in RR Nagar. However, former CM H D Kumaraswamy said these factors will not affect the morale of the party.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday, Kumaraswamy said Ammajamma didn’t have to be on the field. He cited the Gulbarga South poll — when MLA Chandrashekar Patil Revoor passed away, the party fielded Aruna Patil Revoor where it did not even have a base, but won finally. “Similarly now, it doesn’t matter because our workers have started campaigning and as we have a strong base in Sira, we will do well,” he said.

 About the husband of a Zilla Panchayat member shifting to the BJP, Kumaraswamy said, “Kalkere Raju’s exit will not even cost us 2,000 votes. He left when we did not give him a ticket. We have committed voters and good workers in Sira.” In the last election, Sathyanarayana had defeated the Congress candidate.The former CM blamed the Congress and BJP for poaching the JDS leaders and members.

While there is talk that the party may give ticket to Krishna Murthy, a former nominated corporator,  in 
Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kumaraswamy said they will announce the candidate in the next few days.On the Kerala unrest, he said the former state president C K Nanu was terminated as he was weakening the party from inside and his replacement Mathew Thomas, a former irrigation minister, was doing a good job. “Groupism is threatening the party but we will tide over this issue,’’ he said.  

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS RR Nagar Sira bypolls HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp