Khushbu’s Congress exit to have effect in Karnataka?

Will AICC spokesperson Khushbu Sundar’s resignation have any effect on Congress in Karnataka is the big question that is haunting the local party leaders. 

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP in New Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will AICC spokesperson Khushbu Sundar’s resignation have any effect on Congress in Karnataka is the big question that is haunting the local party leaders. Some political analysts drew parallels to the disillusionment of former MLA and minister Roshan Baig, who went ballistic against the then AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal. When a show-cause notice was issued against him, Baig refused to reply and quit the party. 

Some party leaders pointed to the exit of 14 MLAs that led to the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government. The MLAs, like Khushbu, had pointed to three Ds — Doubt, Despair and Discouragement within the party — for their exit.A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said that if these issues are not addressed immediately and effectively, the party could see more exits of loyal party workers. Some pointed out that Congress leader Tom Vadakkan, who went on to join the BJP last year, too was upset with party managers.

But KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre denied that such exits had anything to do with party managers, saying if there were such issues, they would have been addressed internally. “It looked as if these leaders faced some pressure from someone. Where is their ideology now? Is it not a betrayal of people’s trust,” he asked.

