Man kills three-year-old daughter in bid to hide second marriage in Karnataka

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: In a bid to hide his second marriage, a man killed his three-year-old daughter and later buried her at Guttidurga village of Jagaluru taluk in the district.

The acccused Ningappa (35), was already married with two male children when he got in touch with Shashikala who worked as a nurse at a hospital in Chitradurga

Ningappa got into a second marriage with Shashikala and the couple had a daughter named Sirisha.

While Ningappa was living with his second wife at Chitradurga, his first wife had doubts regarding her husband and started questioning him. Ningappa, who thought of suppressing his whole second marriage, kidnapped his own daughter, smothered her to death and later buried her at Guttidurga village in the first week of September.

Shashikala, who kept asking about the whereabouts of her daughter, was given a reply that she was at his friend's home. After not being able to trace her child, Shashikala lodged a missing complaint with the women's police station, Chitradurga who busted the mystery surrounding the missing case and found that the three-year-old child was killed by her own father, Ningappa.

The inspector S Lakshmikanth, who investigated the case, came to know about the Ningappa's two marriages and found that he had smothered Shirisha in a bid to hide his second marriage.

Police have recovered the body on Tuesday and an investigation is going on. Both Jagaluru and Chitradurga women police stations have registered separate complaints in this regard.