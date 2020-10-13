Mysuru’s bed infrastructure to be ramped up

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Mysuru district seeing a spike in Covid cases, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar gave his assurance that 428 additional beds for Covid-19 patients would be arranged at government hospitals. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with health officials, and later with owners of private hospitals in the city on Monday.

He said 590 beds were available at government hospitals in the district, and in a week, 428 would be added. "A total of 1,318 beds -- 178 beds at MMCRI, 250 beds at District Hospital, 50 beds each in six taluks in the district, and 260 beds at Trauma Centre -- will be available for Covid treatment, besides 400 extra beds at JSS Medical College," the minister said.

A doctor who attended the meeting said representatives of private hospitals submitted their grievances. "The issue of staff crunch, including doctors, nurses, paramedical and housekeeping staff, was also discussed at the meeting, and the minister responded positively," he said.The minister said that to facilitate immediate allocation of beds and address other issues pertaining to beds, a single-window system will be implemented and a centralised hospital bed management system, similar to the Bengaluru set-up, will be operational soon.