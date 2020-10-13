STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru’s bed infrastructure to be ramped up

He said 590 beds were available at government hospitals in the district, and in a week, 428 would be added.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Dr K Sudhakar and DC Rohini Sindhuri and other officials during a Covid meeting meeting in Mysuru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Mysuru district seeing a spike in Covid cases, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar gave his assurance that 428 additional beds for Covid-19 patients would be arranged at government hospitals. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with health officials, and later with owners of private hospitals in the city on Monday.

He said 590 beds were available at government hospitals in the district, and in a week, 428 would be added. "A total of 1,318 beds -- 178 beds at MMCRI, 250 beds at District Hospital, 50 beds each in six taluks in the district, and 260 beds at Trauma Centre -- will be available for Covid treatment, besides 400 extra beds at JSS Medical College," the minister said.

A doctor who attended the meeting said representatives of private hospitals submitted their grievances. "The issue of staff crunch, including doctors, nurses, paramedical and housekeeping staff, was also discussed at the meeting, and the minister responded positively," he said.The minister said that to facilitate immediate allocation of beds and address other issues pertaining to beds, a single-window system will be implemented and a centralised hospital bed management system, similar to the Bengaluru set-up, will be operational soon.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19 K Sudhakar
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp