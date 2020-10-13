STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood drugs case: Ragini Dwivedi files plea for treatment at private hospital

The advocate also requested the court to permit the accused to meet her family and her counsel.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case, has filed a petition in the Special Court for NDPS Cases seeking permission to avail treatment for back pain at a private hospital.

Her advocate submitted that his client has been suffering from severe back pain and treatment at the Bengaluru Central Prison hospital has not helped. The lawyer requested the court to permit to Ragini to avail treatment at any private hospital where better treatment is available.

The advocate also requested the court to permit the accused to meet her family and her counsel. Also, another petition was filed seeking directions to the police to return to her family members a tablet computer and a pendrive which were seized when her house was searched.

The court adjourned the hearing after asking the Special Public Prosecutor to file objections, if any. The Central Crime Branch police arrested Ragini on September 4 and has been in jail since September 14.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood drugs case
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp