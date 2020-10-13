Sandalwood drugs case: Ragini Dwivedi files plea for treatment at private hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case, has filed a petition in the Special Court for NDPS Cases seeking permission to avail treatment for back pain at a private hospital.

Her advocate submitted that his client has been suffering from severe back pain and treatment at the Bengaluru Central Prison hospital has not helped. The lawyer requested the court to permit to Ragini to avail treatment at any private hospital where better treatment is available.

The advocate also requested the court to permit the accused to meet her family and her counsel. Also, another petition was filed seeking directions to the police to return to her family members a tablet computer and a pendrive which were seized when her house was searched.

The court adjourned the hearing after asking the Special Public Prosecutor to file objections, if any. The Central Crime Branch police arrested Ragini on September 4 and has been in jail since September 14.