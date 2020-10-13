Special train between Yesvanptur to Assam from Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway Zone will run a weekly special train between Yesvanptur in Bengaluru and Kamakhya in Assam beginning October 14. Details of the Kamakhya - Yesvantpur - Kamakhya AC Superfast Weekly Express Special is as follows: Kamakhya - Yesvantpur AC Superfast Weekly Express Special (Train no. 02552) will depart from Kamakhya at 2 pm every Wednesday, and arrive at Yesvantpur at 6.25 pm on Friday.

The first run will take place this Wednesday (October 14). On the return run, Yesvantpur - Kamakhya AC Superfast Weekly Express Special (Train no. 02551) will depart from Yesvantpur at 8.30 am on Saturday, and arrive at Kamakhya at 2 pm on Monday. The first run from Yesvantpur will start this Friday (October 17). The train will halt at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Gudur, Vijayawada, Samalkot, Vizianagaram, Berhampore, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon and Rangiya