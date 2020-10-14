STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru riots: MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy says he’s more scared now

The CCB’s chargesheet is related to an FIR on the torching of the MLA’s house on the night of August 11.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:16 AM

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed the chargesheet naming former Bengaluru Mayor R Sampath Raj as one of the key conspirators in the DJ Halli riots case, Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy said that he is scared and is planning to approach the government to seek more security.

The CCB’s chargesheet is related to an FIR on the torching of the MLA’s house on the night of August 11.Akhanda Srinivasamurthy told The New Indian Express, “The attack was unexpected. As an MLA, I used to visit every ward in my constituency and also interacted with Sampath Raj. When one known to you can do this, it is possible that someone holding a grudge against me can attack me again.”

The government had given police protection to the MLA after the incident. “I may need more security. I will discuss it with our party leaders, including Siddaramaiah, and approach Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa or Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for upgraded security,” Akhanda Srinivasamurthy added.

