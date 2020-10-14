COVID-19: Karnataka CM orders free treatment for school teacher after daughter's message goes viral  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra to provide free treatment to Padmakshi, a teacher who is in critical condition after she was infected with COVID-19.

Padmakshi works at Jawaharlal Nehru Aided School at Shirtady in Moodbidri taluk. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru and the family is said to be finding it difficult to bear the hospital expenses. Her daughter who is a final year degree student had left a message on social media blaming Vidyagama scheme wherein teachers meet students in their locality to clear doubts, to be the reason for her mother's condition. The message had gone viral.

A release from district administration said the CM himself spoke to DC Rajendra and directed him to ensure that Padmakshi gets free treatment. After 16 days of COVID treatment in ICU, Padmakshi tested negative on Tuesday after which she was shifted to the general ward where is undergoing oxygen therapy for complications in breathing.

The CM told DC that her hospital expenses will be borne by the government and asked him to ensure that she gets the best treatment. Subsequently, the DC called the private hospital head to inform about the CM's phone call and asked them not to charge for the patient. The DC also dialled up Padmakshi's daughter to inform about the free treatment.