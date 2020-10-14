STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DJ Halli riots: Former mayor Sampath Raj named conspirator

A senior police officer said that this chargesheet is related only to the case filed by the MLA and the process of preparing chargesheets in other FIRs is on. 

Published: 14th October 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Widespread riots on the night of August 11 in DJ Halli | file photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has been named as one of the key conspirators in an incident where Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s residence was torched on August 11. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the case, have submitted a preliminary chargesheet to the court naming 60 people, including Raj, as accused.

The chargesheet has been filed in connection with an FIR based on a complaint registered by MLA Murthy, who had alleged that the arson had damaged movable and immovable properties worth `3 crore.

The police have registered more than 50 FIRs in connection with the DJ Halli riots, in which three people were killed in police firing after the mob set fire to the MLA’s residence, DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, besides torching over 600 vehicles, including police buses, jeeps and vans.

A senior police officer said that this chargesheet is related only to the case filed by the MLA and the process of preparing chargesheets in other FIRs is on. “We have enclosed digital and material evidence along with the chargesheet to establish Sampath Raj’s role in the incident. We have gathered clinching evidence to prove his involvement,” the official said.

“Sampath Raj wanted to see an end to Murthy’s political career as they both nursed political rivalry for the last few years and he was waiting for an opportunity. On August 11, taking advantage of the sacrilegious post on social media by Murthy’s nephew Naveen, Raj allegedly conspired to create a law and order problem and tarnish Murthy’s image,” the official added.

‘Evidence piles up against Raj’

“He (Sampath Raj) conspired with his personal assistant Arun, car driver and others, and instigated people to torch the MLA’s house. We also have evidence to prove that he was just a few metres away from the MLA’s residence when the incident took place. He also made several phone calls to those directly involved in the arson. All these crucial details with evidence have been mentioned in the chargesheet,” the officer said, adding that Raj motivated the other accused to commit the offence with an ulterior motive, but gave it a colour of mob violence. The police had earlier arrested Raj’s PA Arun and also summoned Raj twice for questioning. It is learnt that Raj has been hospitalised, but his arrest is 
imminent, once he is discharged.

Pulakeshinagar MLA seeks more protection
After CCB named former Mayor R Sampath Raj as a conspirator in the violence, Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy said he plans to approach the state government for more protection. “I might need more protection. I will discuss this with our party leaders and approach the CM or Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the same,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DJ Halli riots Sampath Raj Bengaluru riots
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp