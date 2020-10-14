Karnataka to have new Law and Order ADGP next month

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a reshuffle in some key IPS postings in the State as two senior officers are due to retire this month. A M Prasad, Director General of Police and Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and T Suneel Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), will demit office on October 31 on superannuation.

Prasad belongs to the 1985 batch of IPS and is the senior most IPS officer in Karnataka. Suneel, former Police Commissioner, Bengaluru City, is from the 1989 IPS batch.The senior most ADGP, Amar Kumar Pandey, who is presently in charge of law and order of the State, will be promoted as DGP on October 31 and will be replaced by an ADGP rank officer.

Pandey is from the 1989 batch of IPS and is credited with the extradition of the notorious underworld don Ravi Pujari in February this year. Pandey had arrested Pujari on February 22 in Senegal and had brought him to Bengaluru two days later. ADGP, L&O is considered the next important post after the DG & IGP. The code of conduct for the Assembly bypolls on November 3 will not impact the promotion of the officers.

Later this year, R P Sharma, DGP and Chairman of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, is due for superannuation in December. He belongs to the 1987 batch of IPS. ADGP, Forest Cell, Ravindranath of

1989 batch, is due for promotion as DGP around the same time.