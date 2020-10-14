Political events can now be held indoors, but only 50% get entry

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a relaxing of lockdown constraints, indoor political campaigns and events are now kosher. Except that seating capacity in auditoriums will be restricted to 50 per cent, and the number of people is not to exceed 200 at a time. With Karnataka going in for its first election amid the pandemic, State Election Commission officials are making elaborate arrangements to ensure that candidates, their supporters and people attending rallies follow social distancing norms.

Earlier, the number of people at an outdoors rally was restricted to 50, but the authorities are now planning to increase the number. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told The New Indian Express that new norms are being put in place for indoor events, and like cinema theatres, alternate seating will be followed. Unlike earlier, there will be no crowds and processions for filing of nominations, which begins on Wednesday. The number of people accompanying the candidate is also restricted.

District authorities have started identifying places for public speeches, and circles will be drawn to maintain social distancing.For the first time, postal ballot is being allowed for voters who are vulnerable. Traditionally, only two categories of people were given the postal ballot option -- those in the defence forces, and those on election duty.

Sanjiv Kumar said that booth-level officers personally visited houses of voters who are over 80 years old in RR Nagar and Sira constituencies. Forms will be given to these voters to fill before the actual voting. This is not compulsory, but the option is open to them. Those who are willing, can visit the booth and vote.