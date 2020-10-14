STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Political events can now be held indoors, but only 50% get entry

Earlier, the number of people at an outdoors rally was restricted to 50, but the authorities are now planning to increase the number. 

Published: 14th October 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By  Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a relaxing of lockdown constraints, indoor political campaigns and events are now kosher. Except that seating capacity in auditoriums will be restricted to 50 per cent, and the number of people is not to exceed 200 at a time. With Karnataka going in for its first election amid the pandemic, State Election Commission officials are making elaborate arrangements to ensure that candidates, their supporters and people attending rallies follow social distancing norms. 

Earlier, the number of people at an outdoors rally was restricted to 50, but the authorities are now planning to increase the number. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told The New Indian Express that new norms are being put in place for indoor events, and like cinema theatres, alternate seating will be followed. Unlike earlier, there will be no crowds and processions for filing of nominations, which begins on Wednesday. The number of people accompanying the candidate is also restricted. 

District authorities have started identifying places for public speeches, and circles will be drawn to maintain social distancing.For the first time, postal ballot is being allowed for voters who are vulnerable. Traditionally, only two categories of people were given the postal ballot option -- those in the defence forces, and those on election duty. 

Sanjiv Kumar said that booth-level officers personally visited houses of voters who are over 80 years old in RR Nagar and Sira constituencies. Forms will be given to these voters to fill before the actual voting. This is not compulsory, but the option is open to them. Those who are willing, can visit the booth and vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka social distancing
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp