Revanna to file papers for Ammajamma

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: JDS leader HD Revanna will file nominations papers on behalf of party nominee Ammajamma (60), wife of former minister B Sathyanarayana, to contest the Sira bypoll, on Wednesday.

Hospitalised for Covid-19, Ammajamma is due to be discharged by Wednesday evening. Revanna has fixed the ‘muhurtha’ for filing of papers at 1.52pm. Revanna, his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, former ministers Bandeppa Kashempur and Basavaraja Horatti, and former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil will be visiting Sira to take part in a rally before the nomination is filed.