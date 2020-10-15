Ballari model for medical waste management

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: In the past six months, Ballari disposed 50,000kg of Covid-related medical waste. Funds were made available under the District Mineral Foundation to set up a waste management even before the government issued guidelines for the disposal of biomedical waste during the pandemic. The system was set up at all taluk-level hospitals. The main unit operates at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science.

District Health Officer Dr Janardhan H L told TNIE that from the very beginning, the Ballari team gave special attention to the biomedical waste generated. “So far, about 50 tonnes of medical waste has been handed over to a private company that purchases the waste from the administration. The district has collected Rs 35 lakh from the private agency as per an agreement,” he said.