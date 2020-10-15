STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cracker sale from Nov 1 to 17; small crowds for Dasara

The State Government on Wednesday released a set of guidelines to be followed this Dasara and Deepavali festival season in the light of the pandemic.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:30 AM

Dasara elephants rehearse on the Mysuru Palace premises | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Wednesday released a set of guidelines to be followed this Dasara and Deepavali festival season in the light of the pandemic. Crackers can only be sold in open areas and playgrounds, recognised and designated by the government. Sales can be made between November 1 and 17 and the stalls will have to be located at places far from residential and commercial spaces. The cracker stalls will have to ensure they have proper two-side ventilation and should be located at a distance of six metres from each other. 

Every store should display the licences and permits at all times and the person in whose name the licence has been issued should be present in the stall at all time. The stall owners should ensure there is no crowding and markers ensuring six feet distancing for customers should be drawn. At the entry of the premises, sanitisers and thermal screening is compulsory. The government also issued guidelines for the Dasara festivities along with a special list of Do’s and Dont’s for Mysuru. 

Dasara festivities across the state and gatherings in pandals should be restricted to less than 100 people at any given point of time and strict social distancing norms will have to be followed. Those not wearing masks will be heavily penalised. The district administrations have to ensure that adequate awareness drives are carried out and organisers have to ensure that all central and state government guidelines are strictly adhered to. 

In the case of Dasara festivities in Mysuru, the government stated that virtual celebrations should be encouraged by the district authorities and ensure measures that they are adhered. On October 17, the first day of the 10-day festivities at Chamundi Hills, only 200 people are permitted, which will include the Chief Minister, special invitees, dignitaries, security personnel, police, guests and artists. 

From October 17 to 24, the cultural programmes at the palace will not be for more than two hours and only 50 people are allowed to gather. Lighting of Mysuru City will be done from October 17-26 from 7pm to 9pm and, during this time, citizens must ensure that there are no gatherings and police will strictly enforce it. On October 26, not more than 300 are allowed inside Mysuru Palace for the Jamboo Savari, which includes invitees, artists, police, security personnel, royal family and politicians.  The order also stated that all those attending and participating in the Dasara festivities in Mysuru will have to have a Covid-19 negative certificate for which RT-PCR test is mandatory. 

