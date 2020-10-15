STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Voila! Muniratna’s assets doubled in just two years

With Friday (October 16) being the last date to file nominations, Rajesh Gowda has time before filing his affidavit.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Muniratna | Rajarajeshwari Nagar Even when the other MLAs were holed up in a hotel in Mumbai, Munirathna flat out refused. He flew in and out of Bengaluru with impunity, knowing fully well he would never return. In fact, Munirathna has been unofficially on the BJP side for some time now, even trying to recruit D K Shivakumar at one point.

Muniratna

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman, film producer and landlord, the BJP’s candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, Muniratna’s self-declared assets grew over 100 per cent in just the last two years. According to Muniratna’s election affidavit filed on Wednesday, the 56-year-old has valued his personal movable assets at Rs 26,11,16,191 (Rs 26.11 crore) while the market value of immovable properties is Rs 51,91,97,400 (Rs 51.91 crore). These numbers are excluding assets owned by his spouse.

In 2018, when Muniratna contested as a Congress candidate from the same constituency, he had valued his movable assets at Rs 8,71,87,341 (Rs 8.71 crore) and immovable assets at Rs 27,94,48,400 (Rs 27.94 crore). In two years, his self-declared assets have jumped from Rs 36,66,35,741 (Rs 36.66 crore) in 2018 to Rs 78,03,13,591 (Rs 78.03 crore) in 2020, a huge hike of 112 per cent. Not just assets, the number of criminal cases against Muniratna too increased from three in 2018 to five in 2020.

Congress’ Sira candidate T B Jayachandra’s assets have gone up from Rs 13,05,92,204 (Rs 13.05 crore) to Rs 14,43,81,409 (Rs 14.4 crore). Jayachandra has two criminal cases pending against him. Candidates from all three major political parties — the BJP, the Congress and the JDS — have filed their nominations for the bypolls to the Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seats. BJP’s Sira candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda, however, has not filed his affidavits detailing assets, liabilities, etc. 

BJP candidate Rajesh Gowda yet to file affidavit

With Friday (October 16) being the last date to file nominations, Rajesh Gowda has time before filing his affidavit. Congress’ debutante candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, H Kusuma, has valued the movable assets owned by her at Rs 1,13,02,197 and immovable assets at Rs 1,37,10,000. An MS graduate from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, Kusuma has no criminal cases against her.The JDS’s candidates in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have shown agriculture as their sources of income. 

Ammajamma, the Sira candidate and wife of late legislator B Satyanarayana, has valued movable assets in her possession at Rs 85,85,774 and immovable assets at Rs 2,32,54,784. The party’s candidate in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Krishnamurthy V, has declared movable assets in his personal possession at Rs 16,01,066 and immovable assets at Rs 18,03,36,500. Krishnamurthy has not declared any IT returns in the last five years, according to his affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muniratna Karnataka bypolls Rajarajeshwari Nagar assets
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp