STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bhadra gates opened again

Following  heavy showers in the catchment area of Bhadra reservoir, authorities released more than 8,000 cusecs of water by opening all four crest gates.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tungabhadra Dam is brimming with heavy inflow. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following  heavy showers in the catchment area of Bhadra reservoir, authorities released more than 8,000 cusecs of water by opening all four crest gates. This is the second time this season that authorities have been forced to open the gates. On Wednesday morning, the water level in Bhadra reservoir was 185.11 tmcft against its maximum level of 186ft. The inflow into the reservoir was 14,304 cusecs and outflow was 8,251 cusecs.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, assistant executive engineer of the reservoir Manjunath said, “We have started releasing about 8,000 cusecs of water and considering the inflow of water, we may release 10,000 cusecs of water,” he said. On Wednesday, the water level in Linganamakki reservoir stood at 1,814 tmcft against the maximum water level of 1,819 tmcft.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadra reservoir
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp