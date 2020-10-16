Bhadra gates opened again

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following heavy showers in the catchment area of Bhadra reservoir, authorities released more than 8,000 cusecs of water by opening all four crest gates. This is the second time this season that authorities have been forced to open the gates. On Wednesday morning, the water level in Bhadra reservoir was 185.11 tmcft against its maximum level of 186ft. The inflow into the reservoir was 14,304 cusecs and outflow was 8,251 cusecs.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, assistant executive engineer of the reservoir Manjunath said, “We have started releasing about 8,000 cusecs of water and considering the inflow of water, we may release 10,000 cusecs of water,” he said. On Wednesday, the water level in Linganamakki reservoir stood at 1,814 tmcft against the maximum water level of 1,819 tmcft.