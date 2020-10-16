STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DJ Halli chargesheet a political conspiracy: DK Shivakumar

Three former Home Ministers — KJ George, Ramalinga Reddy and G Parameshwara — and senior leaders Krishna Byregowda and B K Hariprasad have given us a detailed confidential.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President D K Shivakumar speaks during a press conference on the raids conducting by the CBI at his residence

KPCC President D K Shivakumar speaks during a press conference on the raids conducting by the CBI at his residence (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite his party MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy seeking suspension of Congress leaders like Sampath Raj, who has been named in the DJ Halli violence chargesheet as accused, a defiant DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the party will take no action against any Congress leaders. The KPCC chief deemed the chargesheet naming his party leaders “a political conspiracy”, and refuted the allegations, stating that Congress leaders were involved in the riots of August 11. 

“No Congressman is involved in the DJ Halli incident. It is a political conspiracy against the Congress. The BJP government is responsible and police officers are acting as their agents. We will fight it politically and legally,” Shivakumar said, asserting that he stood by all his partymen. 

The chargesheet that names Congress leaders as conspirators in the attempt to damage Srinivasmurthy’s residence, has led to a standoff within the party, and between supporters of both leaders. 

“All Congress leaders are innocent, hence, we are not going to suspend anyone. Three former Home Ministers — KJ George, Ramalinga Reddy and G Parameshwara — and senior leaders Krishna Byregowda and B K Hariprasad have given us a detailed confidential.

We know what exactly happened,” Shivakumar said, responding to questions on what the party intends to do with Srinivasmurthy’s demand to suspend Sampath Raj. Shivakumar said the demand was the MLA’s “personal political agenda”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DJ Halli violence Congress DK Shivakumar Bengaluru violence
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp