DJ Halli chargesheet a political conspiracy: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite his party MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy seeking suspension of Congress leaders like Sampath Raj, who has been named in the DJ Halli violence chargesheet as accused, a defiant DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the party will take no action against any Congress leaders. The KPCC chief deemed the chargesheet naming his party leaders “a political conspiracy”, and refuted the allegations, stating that Congress leaders were involved in the riots of August 11.

“No Congressman is involved in the DJ Halli incident. It is a political conspiracy against the Congress. The BJP government is responsible and police officers are acting as their agents. We will fight it politically and legally,” Shivakumar said, asserting that he stood by all his partymen.

The chargesheet that names Congress leaders as conspirators in the attempt to damage Srinivasmurthy’s residence, has led to a standoff within the party, and between supporters of both leaders.

“All Congress leaders are innocent, hence, we are not going to suspend anyone. Three former Home Ministers — KJ George, Ramalinga Reddy and G Parameshwara — and senior leaders Krishna Byregowda and B K Hariprasad have given us a detailed confidential.

We know what exactly happened,” Shivakumar said, responding to questions on what the party intends to do with Srinivasmurthy’s demand to suspend Sampath Raj. Shivakumar said the demand was the MLA’s “personal political agenda”.